Monterey's Big Fish Cider uses wild apples

The folks at Big Fish Cider are trying something a little different.

Rather than using apples from their own orchards, they decided to see what they could find growing wild around Highland County.

They won a prize the first time they tried it two years ago, and have high hopes for the Wild Meadow cider, as they have named it, this year.

"Golly, I don't know, we probably picked over a hundred bushels, average tree maybe two and a half bushels per apple, so we've got over 40, 50, 60 varieties of apples in that particular one," explained owner Kirk Billingsley. "None of them have a name."

They make a range of different varieties of cider besides this one, but because the apples they get each year are different, each batch of Wild Meadow is unique.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.