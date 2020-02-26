Virginia man charged with killing pregnant woman could face more charges

A Henry County man accused of shooting a pregnant woman in the face may face more charges.

Last week, Thomas McDowell was arrested for shooting Krystal McReynolds. McDowell was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a malicious wounding and use of a firearm by a felon.

Those charges were then upgraded to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a second degree murder after Reynolds died after doctors at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital attempted to save her life.

McReynolds was four to five months pregnant at the time of the shooting, and the unborn child died as well.

Now, Andrew Nester, Henry County's Commonwealth Attorney, is looking at what more can be done under Virginia Code for McReynolds' unborn child.

"We have to look at the facts of the case and determine two prongs. One: did the perpetrator of that crime know that the individual was pregnant with an unborn child? Two: did the perpetrator know that their actions would give rise to the termination of the pregnancy?" said Nester.

McDowell's next court appearance is April 16. He is being held at the Henry County Jail with no bond.

