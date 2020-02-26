Fire department gets new equipment to help 4-legged family members in emergencies

When crews with Hurricane Fire & Rescue respond to an emergency now, they will have an extra tool with them geared toward helping rescue pets that are injured in fires.

The new oxygen masks have been placed on Hurricane Fire & Rescue engines and will be used to help rescue pets injured in fires.

"We are always looking for ways to better serve our community," said Lt. Bobby Bragg. "And it was brought to my attention that we have no true way of helping animals in need."

Bragg says he realized that gap existed within the department about a month ago when they were responding to a large house fire where two pets were trapped inside.

"We were able to save one of the animals and the other one was not able to make it," he said. "So I wanted a better way to help the community and our four-legged family members as well."

So, Bragg got to work, looking into different options available. The department ended up getting eight 'pet oxygen masks' through the Emma Zen Foundation, which donates masks to departments across the country.

These masks operate differently than a regular oxygen mask for humans. Each kit has three different sized masks: small, medium and large. They're able to fit securely around the animal's muzzle, creating a better oxygen flow.

"With these new setups, we are able to do more for the animals than what we were able to do in the past," Bragg said.

He says in the past, they would typically use masks meant for humans. However, he says it wasn't as effective as the new masks.

Each year, about 40,000 pets die in house fires, mostly because of smoke inhalation. Crews say it's common for pets to get scared in that situation and run and hide, making it difficult to find them and get them out.

"A lot of times when we find them, they are already in really bad shape, so this gives us an opportunity to give them a better chance of survival," Bragg said.

He says longer exposure to smoke in the home greatly increase their risk for smoke inhalation.

"We hope that we never have to use it, but if we do ever need it, then it's here for us to use," Bragg said.

Each kit also has instructions on how to do CPR on both cats and dogs if crews needed to use that method to help rescue the animal.

The kits have been placed on fire engines throughout the department. They also donated one kit to the Hurricane Police Department for their K-9s and two to Putnam County EMS so the equipment can be used throughout the county.