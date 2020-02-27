Healthcare providers prepare for spreading coronavirus

Healthcare providers across Virginia are preparing to deal with potential coronavirus cases as federal agencies warn the infection will spread to the United States.

WDBJ7 photo

“We hope for the best but we prepare for the worst," Centra Health Infection Prevention Director Diane Jones said.

That's how healthcare systems across the commonwealth are tackling the virus.

"There is a lot of communication within the healthcare community to ensure we are providing the best treatment for our patients," Jones said.

At Centra Health, Carilion Clinic and LewisGale Regional Health System, patients are already asked specific questions when they first check in.

Staff members ask about potential fevers or coughs, and also see if patients have recently traveled to China.

If a patient is suspected to have the virus, an infection prevention team immediately jumps in.

"We need to be prepared. And prepare in a way such that when we do see it, we haven't seen it yet, but when we do see it, we are not caught surprised," Carilion Clinic Infection Control Medical Director Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie said.

Experts said they will adjust their game plans as they learn more, including updating their initial questionnaires to ask about more countries that are seeing outbreaks, like Iran and Italy.

"We expect that we will be adding South Korea very soon to it and then the other countries will come on board," Baffoe-Bonnie said.

There is no specific treatment for the coronavirus itself; instead, healthcare providers said they would treat a future patient’s symptoms, like a fever or a cough.

In addition, patients diagnosed with the virus would not necessarily stay at the hospital. Like any illness, based on the severity of the case, the patient could stay at the hospital or be able to recover at home.

