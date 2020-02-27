Website launches to help West Virginians be REAL ID compliant

The deadline for the REAL ID, also known as the federal ID, is fast approaching. Beginning Oct. 1, standard drivers' licenses and IDs will no longer be accepted for air travel.

If your West Virginia driver's license or ID card does not have a gold star, then it is not the federal ID.

West Virginia's Department of Motor Vehicles has been called "REAL ID compliant" since 2012, which means for the past eight years, the state has given residents the option to get the REAL ID.

According to Natalie Holcomb, the public information specialist for the DMV, 60 percent of people in the state have not made the switch from standard to federal in that time.

"It can sound confusing because there is a lot of information that the TSA is putting out that the airports, the federal government are putting out," said Holcomb.

This week, the West Virginia DMV launched a new tool to hopefully get more people on board before the deadline. If you have any questions about your REAL ID in West Virginia, you can click here.

"If you start to plug in your information, that computer program will walk you through everything that you need. As you answer things, it will make a list for you," Holcomb said.

The interactive list can be printed and taken along with the necessary documents to the DMV.

The website also answers frequently asked questions like the cost and it even has a countdown. But when Oct. 1 arrives, that doesn't mean it is too late to get the ID.

"You can still absolutely come in. You don't have to do it beforehand if you are not planning to fly," Holcomb said.

Virginia has not been REAL ID compliant as long as West Virginia, but has been for a few years now.

To meet demand for the new IDs, Virginia DMV has increased staffing at service centers. The organization also has expanded its mobile outreach program, which travels throughout the state providing Real IDs.

DMV Connect teams typically go to places that lack easy access to DMV customer service centers, such as rural areas.

Obtaining a Real ID requires the following:

● One proof of identity and legal presence

● Two proofs of Virginia residency

● One proof of social security number

● Current driver’s license, if seeking to obtain a Virginia driver’s license for the first time.

If you have a passport, or another federally accepted identification already, you may not need to get the updated license.

Below is a full list of federally accepted ID that can be used instead of REAL ID.

• U.S. passport

• U.S. passport card

• DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

• U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

• Permanent resident card

• Border crossing card

• Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID

• HSPD-12 PIV card

• Foreign government-issued passport

• Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

• Transportation Worker Identification Credential

• U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

• U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

