Community rallies around officers during search for missing toddler

The ever-changing case of a missing eastern Tennessee toddler has captured the hearts of the community and the officers working to track her down.

As has been reported, 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell was reported missing on Feb. 18 to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Her community is struggling with her disappearance.

In Teresa Jones' hair salon in Blountville, the case has dominated daily gossip.

"Every conversation we have with our customers, that's included," said the owner of Tangles Hair Studio and Tanning Salon. "The Boswell Case."

In this small community, nothing is bigger right now than updates of Evelyn's disappearance and the false reporters deputies say her mother has made.

"We are a very tight, close community," Jones said. "And I think if one's hurt, they're all hurt."

Conversation carries on in her salon, while deputies with Sullivan County's Sheriff's office carry on with the search in the case that's captivated the nation.

"We just want her found. And we want her alive," Jones said. "And we want the bull to stop, the lies."

Her stylist, Roxie Watkins, finds herself becoming increasingly emotional about the case.

"If I could get out there and find her, I would," she said.

She said it pains her to look at pictures of the toddler's face.

"It's heartbreaking," she said, tearing up. "Very, very heartbreaking."

This week, Jones and Watkins joined dozens of other locals in bringing their deputies meals. They've even offered them free haircuts throughout March.

"We feel like we need to do that because we can't do anything else," Jones said with a touch of exasperation.

But for officers like Chief Tracey Kittrell, it's more than enough.

"It's evident, I mean you can tell I don't need anymore food," he said, laughing and patting his stomach. "But it doesn't stop anyone!"

Kittrell said his community has always supported law enforcement. But that it matters more now, than they might even know.

"February's not a," he said, pausing, "it's not a great month for us, period."

That's because February also marks one year since his colleague Sergeant Steve Hinkle was killed while on duty in a shootout with a man who'd barricaded himself inside his home.

"This agency suffered with his loss," Kittrell said, "more than anyone could put into words."

Adding in the difficult Boswell case, Kittrell says their support means everything.

"Gives you a little spring in your step and it re-charges you for the mission," he said.

It's a mission that's made its way beyond the blue, and straight to Jones.

"It's heartfelt," she said. "And we're all giving from our hearts."

