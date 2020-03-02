Police: West Virginia men shot WVU student after argument

UPDATE 03/02/2020 @ 11:13 a.m.

Terrell Linear (left) and Shaundarius Reeder (right) were charged with first degree murder. (Source: North Central Regional Jail)

Two Fairmont, W.Va. men were arrested after they got into a fight with a West Virginia University student, then shot and killed him at College Park apartments Friday morning, WVU Police said.

Terrell Linear, 21, and Shaundarius Reeder, 20, have been charged with first degree murder.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a shots fired call at the apartments at 3:52 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the victim Eric Smith, 21, in the hallway with multiple gunshot wounds. The medical examiner pronounced him dead.

Police say it was determined that Smith and several others arrived at the apartment complex in a dark Toyota Camry.

Smith and two other men, identified as Linear and Reeder, got into a fight in the parking lot, according to court documents. Smith went inside the building. He was followed by Linear and Reeder.

Linear and Reeder then exited the building a short time later, police said. They got into the Camry with the driver and left.

Police say Linear and Reeder asked the driver to take them to Fairmont. However, the driver felt uncomfortable and called a friend who was on the scene of the shooting.

The phone was given to police, who determined that Linear and Reeder were at Walmart on University Town Center.

Granville Police responded to the Walmart and arrested Linear and Reeder, court documents state. Reeder had a pink 9mm Luger pistol.

During an interview, Linear told police that after the fight, he went to the car and got two firearms that were his.

Linear said he gave Reeder a pink gun.

Police said video surveillance from inside the apartment shows Linear and Reeder entering the building, leaving, then entering the building again.

Linear and Reeder are being held at North Central Regional Jail without bond.

UPDATE 02/28/2020 @ 1 p.m.

UPDATE 02/28/2020 @ 11:47 a.m.

UPDATE 2/28/2020 8:27 A.M.

