Toddler fighting for his life at UVA Medical Center

A Roanoke, Va. toddler is fighting for his life after contracting a rare infection.

WDBJ7 photo

Camden Burnett is at UVA Health.

"This has been the [most] serious thing I have ever been through in my life," said Miranda Robertson, Camden's mother.

What started as a possible case of croup quickly turned into a horrifying scene for the Robertson family.

“We lost him for four and a half minutes on a code blue," Miranda explained.

It started just weeks ago. Camden's parents, Chrissy and Miranda, noticed he was having trouble breathing.

After a trip to the doctors, the 15-month-old's symptoms progressed and he was hospitalized in Roanoke.

“By Sunday, this part of his neck started going further and further out," Miranda said.

As Camden’s condition worsened, he was transferred to UVA Health, where a team of doctors is working to save his life.

“It manifests itself as a way where the tissue just seems to be destroyed through the process of the infection, and it is a rapidly progressing soft-tissue infection," explained Dr. Stephen Early, a pediatric otolaryngologist at UVA Medical Center.

It’s called Necrotizing Fasciitis and is commonly referred to as a flesh-eating disease.

Dr. Early, who is treating Camden, says it is a rare infection.

“A hundred to 200 thousand people, so it’s very, very uncommon.”

Although doctors are unsure what caused the infection in Camden, Dr. Early says a person can contract it after a minor trauma, a respiratory tract infection or from the germ responsible for strep throat.

Meanwhile, the Robertson family is by Camden’s side, waiting and hoping for the best outcome.

“To see him like this is… heart-wrenching,” Miranda said.

Heart-wrenching, the family says, but doctors remain optimistic.

“I think that we’ve gotten ahead of it, we are still in the woods but we’re heading out of the woods. And I think the prognosis is good," said Dr. Early.

You can learn more about Camden's story or donate by clicking here:



Fundraiser for Camden organized by Sydney Barton Sweet Cam is only a year old and fighting for his life. He has a horrible infection ravishing through his little body. He's been at Roanoke Memorial Hospital since last week with little improvement, is on a ventilator and is now being air lifted to UVA for another surgery.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.