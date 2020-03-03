Job fairs held around West Virginia ahead of 2020 census

Census staff held a job fair in Elkins, W.Va. on Monday, recruiting employees for the 2020 Census.

The census is vital to state and national funding.

Staff say they had a steady stream of people come through the doors to apply to work for the census, but could always use more.

Dreama Pritt says the census will be kicking off soon.

"People in West Virginia will be receiving postcards probably next week. Information on how they can self-respond online. If you respond online or if you call or if you mail in a form, no one will come to your door," said Pritt.

Staff are looking for various jobs depending on the county. If you would like to attend a job fair, these are the next events planned, or you can visit 2020census.gov/jobs.

March 3, 2020

Pendleton County (starting wage $14.00)

Pendleton County Library, 256 North Main Street, Franklin, WV 26807

March 4, 2020

Monongalia County (starting wage $20.00)

LaQuinta Inn, Morgantown, 5000 Gateway Drive, Morgantown, WV 26501

March 5, 2020

Ohio County (starting wage $17.00)

Wheeling University, Thomas S. Acker SJ Science Center, Room 207; 316 Washington Avenue, Wheeling, WV 26003

March 6, 2020

Marion County (starting wage $17.00)

Board of Education at Marion County Armory, 1516 Mary Lou Retton Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554

March 11, 2020

Hampshire County (starting wage $16.00)

Hampshire County Public Library, 153 W Main Street, Romney, WV 26757

March 12, 2020

Pocahontas County (starting wage $15.00)

McClintic Branch Library, 500 8th Street, Marlinton, WV 24954