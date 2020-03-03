Community pays tribute to woman allegedly killed by nephew

A neighborhood is paying tribute to a woman whose nephew allegedly confessed to killing her.

Huntington, W.Va. police say the nephew, Joshua Hatten, is charged with first-degree murder and arson.

Flowers, photographs and written messages line the fence outside Wilson's house.

Friends and neighbors say she was as warm of a woman as you could ever meet.

"If you were hungry, she would feed you," neighbor Stanley Rose said.

"The woman never did anything to hurt anyone," neighbor Michael Lucas said.

Lucas says Thursday night, he saw Hatten leaving the house shortly before he saw it burning.

"I saw him jump out from the roof and take off running toward (the hospital)," Lucas said. "I didn't think anything of it till I came around the other side of the house and saw smoke rolling out."

Neighbors say Wilson had told her nephew to stop bringing certain people into her home. They say Wilson told them after that, her nephew started threatening her.

Police say Hatten later went to the Huntington Police Department and allegedly admitted to killing his aunt.

They say he confessed to starting the fire after killing her to allegedly destroy evidence.

"This woman was the only one that really truly loved him and took care of him," Rose said.

Friend Mary Marcum says she'd talked with Wilson about reporting her nephew's threats to the police, but she says Wilson didn't want to get him in trouble.

"She was in fear something was going to happen to her," Marcum said. "We tried and tried to get her to leave or call the police. She wouldn't do it. She didn't want to do anything to hurt anyone else. She just said he needed help."

Hatten was taken to the Western Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

