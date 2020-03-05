DUI charge dropped for former Va. surgeon involved in pedestrian accident

A DUI charge against a former LewisGale surgeon accused of hitting a pedestrian was dropped in General District Court Wednesday.

Dr. Stuart Goldstein was on call the night a man was hit and critically injured January 4.

“These charges should have never been brought,” said Goldstein’s attorney, Jim Turk. “I know to Stuart it’s a huge relief. Until you actually hear the judge say those words, you’re always concerned.”

Turk said although his client drank alcohol the night of the crash, he was never over the legal limit. The commonwealth's attorney’s office used surveillance video to reconstruct the crash and determined Goldstein was not driving recklessly and was below the speed limit.

They decided the charge should be dropped and a judge granted their motion Wednesday.

“This is nothing more than accidentally seeing a rock in front of you and hitting some object that unfortunately flies in front of your car or walks in front of your car, gets in front of your car for no reason,” Turk said. “You have no control over it.”

At the scene Jan. 4, an officer found probable cause to arrest Goldstein, including evidence of a preliminary breathalyzer test. In that test, Goldstein blew a .09. Breathalyzer field tests can’t be used in court because they aren't reliable enough. A legal test that Goldstein took later had him at a .06, below the limit.

“If somebody is below the legal limit to that degree and there’s no evidence of intoxication, then let’s not charge people or let’s do so fairly across the board,” Turk said, in reference to the Delegate Chris Hurst traffic stop.

Clarence Hutchinson, known as ‘Bo’ by his family, was hit that January night. After more than a month in the hospital, he went home to recover Feb. 18.

“It has been a struggle, it really has,” said his sister, Rhonda Cook. “I had to take a leave from my job to take care of Bo and watch him struggle every day with the aftermath.”

His family is disappointed the charge was dropped and said this serves as a wakeup call for everyone.

“You drink, drink responsible,” Cook said. “Don’t get behind the wheel, don’t do it.”

Turk said he subpoenaed the hospital for records on Hutchinson. In the courtroom, he said that Hutchinson's BAC that night was .27.

“He knows if he sees a car to stop and let it go, he knows better than that,” Cook said. “Transportation was his legs, he walked the roads he was happy walking. That’s all he has ever done his life.”

Cook said his legs and short-term memory are still causing issues for him. She said Hutchinson may not ever fully recover from his injuries.

Turk said Goldstein lost his job with LewisGale because of the DUI charge.

“Hopefully he’ll be able to pick up the pieces and somebody’s going to see what a terrific surgeon he is and either hire him back or give him a job very quickly, hopefully,” Turk said.

Goldstein’s family said he worked in his role for 16 years at LewisGale.

