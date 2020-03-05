West Virginia boy collects patches to honor first responders

Nine-year-old Perrin Viars has always loved fire trucks, and what started as a hobby now means something more.

"My dad used to be a firefighter, so I really got into firetrucks," Perrin said. "I started to collect police, ambulance, and fire patches from around Logan County. And then branched out to states wide."

These patches have come from police, fire, and ambulance departments all across the country. He's missing eight states before his U.S. collection is complete.

Perrin says each patch is a way to thank first responders for their efforts.

"To thank them, it's very nice to do it," Perrin said. "They feel like they did something better than just doing it to feel good they did that for people to honor them."

One way he honors them is by carrying toy soldiers and firemen in his pocket to give to veterans and first responders when he sees them.

"At a young age, we have taught what it means. Not all of them make it back at home. He has the heart, he wants to thank them all," said Perrin's mom, Rachael Viars. "A while back when they did the Back the Blue, my 7-year-old son was the one at a gas station with the policemen to pump his gas and watch his back."

As a mother, Rachel is overwhelmed by his heart of gold.

"I always say he is going to change the world, and he's just doing it one person at a time," Viars said.