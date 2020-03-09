Viral video shows W.Va. troops singing 'Country Roads' on flight home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) — A video of troops with the West Virginia National Guard has gone viral.
The video shows the troops singing John Denver's "Country Roads" on a January flight home from deployment.
Chandler McDaniel posted the video to social media. He tells WSAZ he and his fellow troops were coming home from an 11-month deployment in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Afghanistan when they started singing the famous song.
