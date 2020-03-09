Family of murdered Virginia woman continues fight for justice

"There will be justice."

Photo courtesy Layne Family

Those are the words Shawna Crohn says repeatedly when asked about her late sister, Emma Layne.

Crohn is firm in her determination to get answers about her loved one's death.

"I'm going to fight with everything I have in me," Crohn told WDBJ7 Friday. "I have been for almost three years, and I'm not stopping."

Emma Layne died in June of 2017 from what deputies have called "homicidal violence."

"We don't want people to remember her as a victim," said Layne's other sister, Wynona Childress, who wants everyone to remember her sister as the cheerful owner of the Cody convenience store.

Childress wants people to picture Emma the way she looked on her last birthday in 2017.

"You've probably seen the pictures of her holding two cupcakes and grinning," Childress said. "That was her birthday. She was so happy."

Friday is Crohn's birthday, too. She said it was always a joy to celebrate and share the day with her younger sister.

Now, the only birthday gift she wants is to see someone held accountable for her sister's murder. That's why she's using the occasion to hold a vigil and remind the community that Emma is still looking for justice.

"I don't want her to be forgotten," Crohn said. "I don't want her to be another unsolved murder."

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.