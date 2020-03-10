Election officials hoping coronavirus concerns don't affect turnout

Election officials in southeastern Ohio are hoping coronavirus concerns don't affect voter turnout next week.

With the primary election in Ohio scheduled for a week from Tuesday, election officials in Lawrence County, are encouraging voters not to let the coronavirus prevent you from voting.

Gov. Mike Dewine announced Monday that three people have been diagnosed in Cuyahoga County in the northern part of the state. Those are the first confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio.

Dewine has declared a state of emergency.

"I don't think there is any reason not to come out and vote," Randall Lambert, who's on the Lawrence County Board of Elections, said. "We don't have a lot of large lines, especially in the primary we won't, so there won't be a large gathering of people."

Lambert points out the confirmed cases in Ohio and Kentucky are not within close proximity to southeastern Ohio, and he says they haven't made any changes because of the coronavirus.

Lambert says voters are welcome to bring disinfectant wipes to wipe down the voting screens if that would make them feel better.

Voters do have options if they don't want to to be a part of the election day crowd.

Early voting is being held at the Lawrence County Courthouse through next Monday. The Board of Elections is open there until 7 p.m. all week. They're also open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

Absentee ballots need to be postmarked by next Monday, March 16, or turned in at the courthouse on March 17.

A levy on the ballot would expand services for the Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities Agency, which made cuts after a levy failed in November.

Tim Nunnery, the communications director for the agency, is hoping coronavirus concerns don't prevent people from voting. He says the agency has been encouraging people to vote early anyway.

"We've always said you never know if there could be a snowstorm, an emergency, or you could get sick, so we encourage early voting," Nunnery said.

