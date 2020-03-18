Virginia's Medical Reserve Corps looking for volunteers for COVID-19 response

Public health workers across the state need people to volunteer to help them, and they say volunteers don't even need medical training to do so.

The Medical Reserve Corps is looking for medical and non-medical volunteers to help while the Health Department is overloaded.

A few of those volunteers were at the New River Health District Tuesday, answering questions over the COVID-19 helpline. One of the volunteers, Paul West Okojie, said he used to work as a trained physician in Nigeria. Now he's getting his masters in Public Health at Liberty University, which switched to online classes earlier this week after initially keeping in-person classes beyond the point of every university in the state.

Okojie said by volunteering in the call center, they're helping on the front lines of the fight against the spread of the virus.

"We are there to just like act like a filter," he said. "And help categorize people where they belong so that we save time, too. And they take it from there. So it's very useful I would say."

In the few hours he'd been volunteering, Okojie said he'd answered dozens of calls.

The near southwest coordinator for the corps says volunteers can also help with health screenings, outreach, training, transportation and other administrative duties.

For more information or to volunteer, medically or otherwise, you can visit their website.

