Virginia couple back home after traveling through restricted area for honeymoon

A Virginia couple is back home after traveling through a restricted area after a cruise.

The Seavers say they had no idea what they’d be returning to when they left for their honeymoon more than a week ago.

The Campbell County couple spent days on a cruise ship to celebrate their marriage.

But after coming back on shore, they weren’t sure how they’d get home.

“No, there was no testing right away but we had seen on the news that the airports, there were only eight? 13 that were going to accept flights for restricted areas and Miami was one of them. So that is where we were," explained Cameron and Hannah Seavers.

The couple returned this weekend and say they’ll be spending time at home, self-isolating as a precaution.

