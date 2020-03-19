Hearing continued for Christiansburg woman charged with sexual abuse of her son

A Christiansburg woman charged with sexual abuse and neglect of her own son was set to plea in court Wednesday.

But in a quiet courtroom, Kayla Thomas' case has been continued until August on a joint motion from her attorney and prosecutors.

Police arrested her more than a year ago, charging her in relation to the sexual abuse and neglect of her toddler, Steven Meek, who died, police say, while in the care of Thomas' boyfriend, McKenzie Hellman.

Thomas' attorney told WDBJ7 they're still negotiating with the commonwealth on her plea agreement.

She's set to be back in court August 26.

Thomas' was one of just a handful of cases in court Wednesday because of the new mandates from Virginia's Supreme Court in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus.

