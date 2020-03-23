West Virginia pastor diagnosed with COVID-19

Many churches and places of worship have closed in-person services due to health concerns and state mandates, but not many have had quite the same circumstances as Chestnut Ridge Church in Morgantown, W.Va.

Chestnut Ridge Church pastor Kevin Deming was diagnosed after returning from a family trip to Israel.

A Facebook post from the church Friday said that Pastor Kevin Deming had tested positive for the coronavirus. As of Saturday night, he was the only positive confirmed case in Monongalia County.

According to Kevin, he started feeling achy and sick after he returned from a family vacation to Israel earlier this month. He and his wife self-quarantined himself once his symptoms escalated and he later was tested and confirmed to have the coronavirus.

Despite all of this, Deming says the church has shown him nothing but support and that there is a message of hope.

“I think the message is still the same no matter what we go through,” Deming said. “The message is that we all need hope and that hope is in Christ. I think for us is to realize and know there is a fear of the unknown. There’s a fear of not knowing what's going to happen and I think people are looking for answers to that. The reality of it is, our future has always been unknown but today it feels even more unknown.”

Deming told WSAZ that he has not had any contact with anyone at Chestnut Ridge, which has well over a thousand people attend on a weekly basis, and that he is in self-quarantine with his wife and two sons.

