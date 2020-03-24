UVA professor creates kid-friendly video on importance of hand-washing

As an engineering professor at UVA, Keith Williams is trying to use his knowledge to teach necessary information in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams created a video using only household items to show how soap - not just water - is necessary to defeat germs.

“The idea is that a 3, 4, 5 year old can visually understand it almost immediately, and an older child can probably think a little bit more about why the oily envelope is actually breaking,” Williams said.

