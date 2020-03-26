VMI contributes N-95 masks for local use

In Lexington, like many other college students, the Virginia Military Institute's cadets are all at home.

WDBJ7 photo

While the barracks are empty, that means a lot of supplies don't need to be present, including more than 1,000 N-95 masks the college had bought as part of a pandemic plan in 2006.

They sent the masks to Rockbridge County's emergency services committee, which has now distributed them to several institutions in the area that were running short.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.