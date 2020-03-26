College seniors adjust to how the rest of their final year will look

For many college seniors across the state, the rest of their final year is looking very different from what they were expecting.

WDBJ7 photo

Taylor Walker, a senior at Radford University, is now back home and adjusting to her new way of learning, along with other stressors.

"Now I have to sit here and try to work and pay bills because I have a house up there, and I am still having to pay rent, utilities, even though we're not living there," said Walker.

She said she worked really hard to graduate a year early and now, her senior year is nothing like what she or her friends were expecting.

"I enjoyed this last year, it's been like the best year. I mean of course it's my senior year, but it was hard kind of adjusting to coming back home because I was on my own up there and now I'm coming home to live with my mom and brother," said Walker.

Radford announced it postponed its May graduation until December, but will still send diplomas to its May graduates.

"Well, if they send our diplomas in May, I kind of like feel like i don't need to walk anymore and that kind of took away from me, because I was so excited to get my cap and gown," said Walker.

Walker says even though the online learning has come with struggles, the teachers and counselors have been really supportive.

"I think they are really responding to us well and it may take a few, especially my advisers, because they have so many, but my professor is doing a really good job of emailing back; I was shocked," said Walker.

The university says its Career Development department is finding ways to still help seniors find internship opportunities, help with Grad School applications and even help finding jobs, all through virtual conference calls. However, Walker said this experience has given her a new outlook on life.

"It made me, I guess, feel more appreciative for everything that has happened this year; of course I had a great time, and I wish I could go back and re-do it just to relive it because I can't now."

