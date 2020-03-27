Families prepare to continue homeschooling due to COVID-19

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has ordered schools across the state to remain closed through at least April 20, 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Children do online school work while mother works from home during the coronavirus outbreak.

In Virginia, schools have been closed for the remainder of the 2020 school year.

Schools have set up alternative educational plans to keep students learning while their buildings are closed. The extension is putting parents, like Tiffany Jones, in a role they would have never expected.

"My sons are adjusting well, so that is good," Jones said. "These kids grew up on technology and they are really pretty self-sufficient. Their teachers are doing an awesome job explaining what they need to do every day and we are just trying to reinforce it trying to give them a little bit of a schedule to get stuff done."

Jones said her seventh and eighth grade sons have asked her a few questions that she has been able to find answers to online. Their teachers have provided work to be completed at home and are also available for online lessons and virtual office hours to answer additional questions.

"At first neither were excited about doing the home school thing," Jones said. "I think they are starting to miss their friends and just the social aspect of being at school. I think that is kind of hard, but they have each other and they get to play their video games with their friends at night."

Jones is also working from home due to the state's stay at home order. The health care worker said things have been different, but she likes the additional family time they have gotten without sports and extracurricular activities.

"Teachers are doing video conferences with the kids, so if they need to work it out on paper or on the boards so the kids can see it," Jones said. "They are doing that so that's great! The teachers are available at certain times every single day for each class they have to ask those questions."

Kanawha County Schools said each school has either sent work packets home to students or set up online activities like Jones' children are completing. Each school is doing it a little different, and will continue to adjust the program based on the Governor's school closing updates.