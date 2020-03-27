No evidence animals carry COVID-19

As concerns grow with COVID-19, veterinarians say there is no evidence animals can carry the coronavirus or become sick from it.

As concerns grow with COVID-19, veterinarians say there is no evidence animals carry the coronavirus or become sick from it.

Dr. Amanda Hartman, with the Whitehall Animal Clinic, says there is always a chance there could be enough of the virus particles on your pet's fur that you could catch it, but says your pet can not actually give it to you.

"Basically, it's the same as your couch in your living room – virus particles can hang out on it, you can pick it up from that, but it is unlikely," Hartman said.

While there is no evidence animals pose a threat, volunteer Cindy McCuan advises you not to surrender your pets because of COVID-19 concerns. She says your pets can actually help you.

"The mental therapy an animal gives you when you become depressed or sad or feeling really isolated when we're all shut in," McCuan said.

McCuan and Hartman both fear the economic impact with having pets and the pandemic.

"Not only pet food, but pet care, and we're coming into the spring where it's getting nicer and ticks are going to be out," Hartman said. "Because of the economic impact and people not having enough money to spend toward preventatives to help try to prevent this thing."

Both say there is no need to abandon your animals. There is no evidence they can give you COVID-19. McCuan says there are also programs available to help you feed and take care of your pets if you need financial assistance.

"Your animal can help you more than you realize," McCuan said.