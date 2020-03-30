Calf survives after being in a hole for eight days, described as a miracle

A calf is getting a lot of attention on social media. That's because the baby not only survived, but is thriving after getting stuck in a hole for more than a week. This story of hope has been shared more than 80,000 times.

Photo courtesy Josh Golla

Eight days: that's how long the five-week-old calf was stuck in a hole. Josh Golla, who found the calf, says they had almost given up hope after not seeing the calf for more than a week when the mother took him to the hole.

"I saw something moving down in the bottom, so I got off the tractor and walked over and got a better look, and there was that calf in the bottom of the hole," said Golla.

Then he grabbed some rope and a ladder, climbed down and grabbed the calf out of the hole. To everyone's surprise, the calf was completely fine.

"He took off straight to the herd and acted like nothing had ever happened; he joined right back up with his mother and he's over there just doing fine," said Golla.

Josh's wife, Krisha, is a veterinarian and was on her way when she got the call the calf was in the hole. She says the outcome usually would be very different.

"I would've expected a severely debilitated animal, that was unable to stand, extremely dehydrated and even comatose, if alive," said Krisha Golla.

In the Facebook post, they relate what happened to the calf back to the gospel.

"Any shepherd searches for the lost animal, and Jesus is no different. He searches for the one that's lost, the one who needs rescuing and hope. He will leave the 99 to find the one," said Krisha.

A message of hope in these trying times.

