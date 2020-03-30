Lexington shop offers its own hand sanitizer

While many businesses are struggling, the folks at Cattlemen’s Market are seeing a stream of customers for everything from their locally produced meat to prepared meals.

“I’ve been very busy," said Chef Keith Walker. "Right now, I’m making some Salisbury Steak and I’ve been making some bone broth.”

He recommends it for your health.

“It’s got a lot of health properties that’s really essential that a lot of people don’t know about," Walker said. "And it’s really simple to make.”

But another healthy product they’re making is not in the kitchen.

It’s hand sanitizer. And it sold out in a day.

“Yeah, we were shocked that our little order went so quickly,” said the market's Rosalea Potter.

Maybe it’s because it’s a byproduct of their hemp business.

“As part of the extraction process to get the oil out, alcohol is used in that process," Potter explained. "The alcohol can only be used so many times before it has to be discarded.”

So their processor thought, why not hand sanitizer?

It’s just part of a bigger effort to deal with the crisis.

“When we opened, we didn’t think we would even have hand sanitizer or anything like that on our shelves," Potter explained. "I mean, we’ve also over the past two weeks, expanded into some produce options for our customers just because we know people are looking for those things.”

They hope to have more of the hand sanitizer in soon, but in the meantime, there is one product they don’t have.

“We don’t have toilet paper,” Potter said.

