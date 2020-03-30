Mother surprises teen daughter with social distancing parade for birthday

A line of cars slowly make their way down the road ready to execute one mom's plan.

"For my daughter's 17th birthday, I'm having a parade," said Christa Ash, the mother of the birthday girl, Karson Janes. "She has no idea, it's a big surprise."

Karson was surprised after thinking COVID-19 wouldn't allow her to celebrate.

"I was kind of upset that we didn't get to do anything for my birthday this year, so it was pretty special to me," she said.

It was a special way of gathering, and it wasn't what she thought her mom had planned.

"She just told me her friend was coming over to take pictures," Karson said.

Instead, it turned out to be a picture perfect moment and one she'll never forget.

"It was the whole town of Barrackville," Karson said. "They were like, 'Happy Birthday, I love you,'" she said.

Friends drove by with signs and balloons all while communicating from a distance.

The Barrackville police and fire department helped lead the parade. The police chief, Charles Q. Wilson III, said this is a great way to bring people together while putting safe tactics in place.

"With the times we're in right now it's the best thing I think for everybody to try and do something special for the people," he said. "That way they can stay away from each other and do what we have to do," he said.

Karson's mom did what she had to do to make sure her daughter still got to celebrate.

"It's just a fun thing to do because we can't have a party," Ash said. "Teenagers, they miss their friends, so I thought this would be a great idea to bring people and we can kind of be together but yet not, we can still maintain social distancing," she said.