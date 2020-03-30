Teen boy finds a way to give to truck drivers during COVID-19 pandemic

Logan Miller, a 13-year-old, came up with an idea to provide truck drivers with bagged lunches after hearing a conversation between his parents.

“I got the idea when I overheard a conversation with my mom and dad on the phone,” Logan said.

A comment by his father is what made it spark.

“I actually heard where he actually went to bed hungry one night,” he said.

Logan then asked for a raise in his allowance to purchase food in order to bag lunches for drivers.

“I kind of was taken back by it a little bit,” Logan’s father, Jason Miller, said. “I was shocked that he overheard our conversation, because normally you just try to maintain the innocence of a child,” he said.

With $100, Miller started putting items like pepperoni rolls, Slim Jims and fresh fruit in a bag to take to a rest stop off of I-79 in Morgantown. He greets each driver with a wave and a meal.

“They can get enough energy to get moving even during this pandemic that we’re having right now,” Logan said.

Truck drivers, like Joseph Graham, are appreciative of what Luke is doing.

“Logan has been to be a lightning rod,” Graham said. “Truckers are facing a huge shortage of places to eat, places to stop, rest areas are shutting down because of coronavirus and the scares that are coming along with it,” he said.

Logan is determined to make a change.

“I actually feel happiness,” Logan said. “I know they’re not going for at least eight hours without having a meal of some sort.”

“To know that a 13-year-old realizes the world is not a whole entire doom and gloom, and like he says, his motto ‘if the trucks will stop, the world will stop.’ and that’s true,” his dad said.

To support Logan’s mission, you can donate on HBX media.