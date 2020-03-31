Daycares make changes, while staying open to watch kids of essential workers

Under Governor Ralph Northam's orders, daycares are still open but following social distancing guidelines.

Kids being kids—playing and laughing. That's one thing a global pandemic can't change. But it has made their lives different, and they can tell.

"Sometimes they're a little smarter than we know they are. When we tell them they have to wash they're hands, more often they're like, yeah so the germs and the bugs and the virus won't get on us or stay on us," Rhonda Spangler, owner of Children's Nest Learning Center in Hollins and Blue Ridge, said.

She says one of the hardest parts of all this is not being able to hug her kids or let them hug each other.

"With children, that is very, very difficult, because children, by nature, want to have love and care and they have people they trust, like us, and I think these uneasy times, they even want it more," she said.

The no-hugging rule is just one of the many changes this daycare center has had to make.

"We take them straight to the restrooms to wash their hands, which we do all throughout the day, when they're eating, when they come in from play," Spangler said.

They also check the kids' temperatures multiple times throughout the day, and only children and staff are allowed in the building. Classrooms are also limited to 10 kids or fewer.

"We're trying to keep it normal for them, with paper work and activities, and the teachers that they normally see, trying to have at least half a day with those teachers," Renée Slusser, director of Children's Nest Learning Center, said.

In a time like this, staff members say it's important that these kids feel safe, while essential workers can focus on their jobs.

"We feel like it's our community duty to help our frontline people," Spangler said.

