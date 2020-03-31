Gov. Justice: West Virginia barring out-of-state campers

State-owned campgrounds in West Virginia were ordered to be shut down on Monday during a news conference by Gov. Jim Justice. A day later, with another executive order, Justice issued a new directive for private campgrounds.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that all state park campgrounds are to shut down Monday night by 11:59 p.m. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The private campsites, we've already started looking into all that," Justice told WSAZ on Monday. "We're going to probably have some kind of statement in regards to that (Tuesday)."

Then, on Tuesday, Justice announced that all private campgrounds would need to prohibit any new out-of-state campers to limit the rate of spread of COVID-19.

"We are also shutting down our private campgrounds to those new arrivals from out-of-state," Gov. Justice added. "We are moving in the right direction, we’re doing the right things to limit the exposure of West Virginians to this virus and we can’t afford now to have someone come in from out-of-state and infect our residents.”

"We remain the highest risk state in the nation and while statistics show us that the rate of positive tests for COVID-19 in West Virginia is at 3.8 percent, compared to eight to 10 percent across the rest of the country and 30 to 50 percent in New York, we can’t let our guard down," Justice said. "If we do, our health care centers will be overrun and it will be catastrophic."

Justice describes the state as such a high risk for COVID-19 because of the proportion of the West Virginia population that is over the age of 65 and especially at risk of severe effects from the virus.

In Virginia, Governor Ralph Northam ordered all private campgrounds closed to any visits shorter than 2 weeks on Monday when he announced a 'Stay at Home' order for the state.

Justice says the reason for the state-owned campsite closures is because he doesn't "want people coming across our state lines."

"All this is driven primarily from others coming across our borders that we don't want them to come. We in West Virginia want to embrace all and have people come from all walks of life when this is over, but right now we don't want you to come," Justice said.

He says it's all in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to halt people traveling from highly infected areas to a safe haven state with a low percentage of positive cases, like West Virginia.

WSAZ received a statement from KOA in Milton, a private-owned campsite. They say they have taken many steps and added regulations to their site. They have closed their playground and some bathrooms, as well as their check-in area which they now operate through a window.