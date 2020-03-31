Gov. Justice's COVID-19 interstate travel policy

With COVID-19 continuing to plague West Virginia with new cases being confirmed everyday, Governor Jim Justice cracked down on travel.

"If you come to this state from New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut, we expect you point blank to quarantine yourself for 14 days," said Gov. Justice in Monday's news conference. "We want you to hear us; we don't want you to come across our borders."

"Now if you come here and choose not to do that, and we find out about it, we for sure are going to ask our state police to check in on you."

That's not to say that borders are closed. The executive order is not to restrict interstate travel, but to prevent those who do not live in the state from entering and take up residence right now.

Justice says this order makes allowances for essential workers such as medical and military personal to cross state lines. Supply trucks will also not be targeted.

"We're basically referring to people that have tried to escape out of a very, very toxic area, a hot-spot beyond belief, to come to West Virginia and enjoy all the goodness going on here and hang out... and they may very well be infected and not know it, and come here and affect lots and lots of people," said the governor.

If non-West Virginians are caught taking up residence and refuse to quarantine for 14 days, the governor says they are obstructing justice.

"Absolutely I expect our state police - and I'm directing them, that if there are folks that have come across our state lines and they are not quarantined ... someway, somehow we've got to be able to get word to them that that's exactly what they have to do," he says.