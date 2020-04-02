BARC installs WiFi hot spots at Rockbridge schools

Students without good internet in Rockbridge County are getting a helping hand.

The BARC Electrical Cooperative, with the Rockbridge Area Network Authority, is installing WiFi service for the parking lots outside four Rockbridge County schools so students can get access to the internet for school work and research.

That will help immensely as students remain out of school for the rest of the academic year.

"This really seemed to make a lot of sense," Gary Sickler, BARC's Network Operations Manager, said. "I mean, there's unfortunately a segment of our population here in the county that's at a disadvantage because they don't have internet at home or they have low-speed internet, so when you're trying to do your coursework online, you're at a disadvantage."

BARC has been installing broadband throughout the county, including connecting the schools.

