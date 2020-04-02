Virginia Tech alum writes children's book called "Grandma's in the Phone!" about video chatting during coronavirus

Now more than ever, technology is playing a role in making memories with loved ones.

WDBJ7 photo

A Virginia Tech alum is sharing her ideas in a new children's book all about making the most of video calls with grandma or grandpa.

Shelby Hoefling and her Nanny are like many others right now who can't spend time together due to the coronavirus. Hoefling says she and her nanny bake cookies, eat dinner and so much more over Facetime.

Their relationship inspired Shelby to write a book about how they stay connected even from far away.

In the book, Grandma and the little boy, Mac, show all the things you can do to have fun over video chat.

"It's not just a hi, bye, how are you; they do things together, so my hope is that this book can inspire kids and grandparents to stay in touch over the phone and have quality conversation," said Hoefling.

If you don't know how to have an interactive video chat with your grandparents, the book can tell you.

"At the end, it says how to have the best video call with grandma ever, and in it is a list of things that grandparents and children can do through the phone," said Hoefling.

Hoefling says now with the stay-at-home order in Virginia and the elderly population being at higher risk, she is sad she can't see her grandma and knows other grandparents and kids are probably feeling the same way.

"It isn't likely that the elderly population is getting on Instagram or Facebook or texting their friends or connecting with people, so the elderly population is probably feeling the most isolated and they need the most love," said Hoefling.

Her Nanny says she was flattered when her granddaughter wrote a book about her.

She went on to say, "We love her book and it's full of memories, and every time we read it or pass it on to the other members of the family it makes those memories more precious."

Nanny said grandparents value all of the time with their grandchildren they can have, and now with the coronavirus, a lot of the elderly's mental health could be declining.

"When they don't see them or talk to them they get very upset, so really Facebook and the book are very important because it brings them into their home a bit, even though we have all this heartache right now," said Nanny.

Making our new normal more fun.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.