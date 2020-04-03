Ohio officials warn charges will be filed against violators of stay at home order

Criminal charges will be filed against people found violating Ohio's stay at home order, Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood says.

Sheriff Wood and Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced Thursday violations of the director of health's orders in that stare are classified as a second-degree misdemeanor with penalties including up to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine.

The order directs all Ohioans to remain at home but allows for travel in certain circumstances.

Those circumstances include traveling to work at an essential business, traveling for essential government functions, and traveling for essential activities.

Essential activities include travel for health and safety, travel for necessary supplies and services, travel for recreational activity, travel for certain types of work, and travel for the care of others. Outdoor activity includes such physical activity as walking, hiking, and biking, among other activities. Outdoor activity does not include discretionary socializing in public or at another's residence.

"So far, we have at least three people arrested who are subject to prosecution for violating the Stay at Home Order," Stanley said. "This is very serious. Lives are at stake. Folks must stay home unless they absolutely must engage in essential travel for a permitted reason. Discretionary socializing, even when maintaining a distance of six feet and groups of fewer than ten individuals, is strictly forbidden."

"Stay at Home! The coming days of this pandemic, according to the Health officials, is very clear to prevent the spread of the COVID-19," Sheriff Wood said. "This has without doubt been a very difficult crisis in World History. Acts of total disrespect to this order will be enforced. Follow the ODH guidance, working together as a community will save lives!!"

Wood says two people were arrested for breaking and entering and a third was arrested for stealing a car, and those suspects are expected to be prosecuted for violating the "stay at home" order, on top of the other charges.

