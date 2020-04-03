Virginia teacher makes interactive driver's education videos for students

One Franklin County teacher is finding new ways to be interactive with the new online environment of teaching.

WDBJ7 photo

Aaron Haigler, a Franklin County Driver's Ed teacher, is taking his lessons outside the classroom by teaching his students basic life skills, like jump-starting a car.

Now that teachers are teaching from home and students are learning from home, Haigler decided to teach his class by posting fun and educational videos online.

"This is practical things that they need to know how to do — If a light on their dashboard comes on, what's it mean, can I fix it, roughly how much is it going to cost?" said Haigler.

A lot of the lessons he teaches aren't from the textbook. Some videos he has done so far are how to change a tire, how to change a tail light, how to check and change your oil and how to move over for emergency vehicles, and each video has a little bit of humor to go along with it.

He says this gives him a platform to bond with his kids and put a smile on their faces even though he can't see them in person.

"It's been stressful, it's been hard, I think for me, I miss my kids, I love my family more than my next breath, but I miss my kids at school," said Haigler.

He says still being able to interact with them is the silver lining to this tough situation.

