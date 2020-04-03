4-H Robotics Team helps make masks for healthcare workers

Requests for masks continue to rise as healthcare workers and first responders are in need.

A 4-H robotics team from Monroe County, W.Va. is taking steps to help during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating masks for health care workers.

This began after the Mayor of Union, W.Va., Caroline Sparks, reached out to the organization.

"She expressed the need of the local medical facilities and asked if there was a way they could help," volunteer 4-H Club leader Callie McMunigal said.

From there, McMunigal shared the idea with the members and they jumped on board right away.

"They were really excited from the get go," she said.

The group began using their skills and talents to help those at the Monroe Health Center and Summers County Hospital.

"We just have the resources already available for us to make a difference," Riley Sparks, a member of the robotics team said. "It's just the right thing to do to make that difference," he said.

The resources they were given came from partnerships with many throughout the community. Monroe County Schools loaned their 3D printers and filament supplies, the Monroe Health Center tests prototypes and the Monroe County School Nurse is helping by picking up the finished products and delivering them to keep kids from having contact with the medical facilities.

With the help, the Monroebotics 4-H Club members are using their technical skills to 3D print and fabricate the components

"It takes 16 hours to do four, we do four at a time," said another member of the team, Ian Jackson.

The work to many of them however, is worth it.

"When I drop them off to the person that's taking them, she just keeps telling me, 'you don't know how much of a help this is, this is awesome,'" Jackson said. "She even told me that she cried the first time," he said.

Beyond the work they put in, members also said there's a part everyone can play during this tough time.

"We're all in this together," Sparks said. "We're all facing the same problem with this pandemic going on, so whether it's just staying at home and following those orders or if you can do something, go out and actually do it, and try to make a difference," he said. "I just think everyone's fighting the same fight."

It's a fight McMunigal is glad her members are a part of.

"It's just really rewarding to get to see them come full circle and now find their place and they're roll in giving back to the community that's given so much to them," she said.

Anyone who wants to get involved in helping or learn how to do something similar in your community, visit the M Cubed Robotics FTC #11362 Facebook page.