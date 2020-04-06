Climate change could bring consequences to West Virginia in the future

COVID-19 has brought many people outdoors, but just like this pandemic, climate change is also a problem that could make our world into one that can’t be enjoyed during times like these.

“It’s really interesting that whenever people learn about climate change," said Sara Crayton, a wildlife biologist and PhD student at WVU. "They’re usually learning about how the polar bears are losing their ice and we hear about wildfires in Australia, but a lot of people don’t know how climate change is affecting us here,” she said.

In West Virginia, Crayton said it is predicted that the northern and southern part of the state will become warmer by approximately five degrees in the next 40 to 50 years.

“The climate is going to change, our weather will change, we’ll have droughts, we’re expected to have more severe storms and flooding,” she said.

“It will impact all of us and it will impact us in ways that we can’t necessarily predict yet and maybe that we’re not thinking about,” she said.

To help, Crayton said there are steps people can take to help slow down climate change and reduce our carbon footprint:

-Reducing fossil fuel usage.

-Switch to a plant based diet.

-Purchase local food.

-Rejecting fast fashion.

“West Virginia is an incredibly beautiful state it has an amazing diversity of plant and animal species and we do expect that we’ll lose many of those animal and plant species with climate change,” Crayton said.

Even with these expectations, there’s still room for improvement.

“The coolest thing about this problem is it’s something that all of us can have an affect on," Crayton said. "There are a lot of problems in this world that I can’t do anything personally, but climate change isn’t one of them," she said. "We can all do our part to stop climate change.”

Crayton will host an event with the Botanic Gardens in Morgantown discussing how climate change is affecting West Virginia's wetlands, trees, insects, and wildlife while walking through Tibbs Run Preserve.

The event will be free for WVBG members and $15 for non-members.

Due to COVID-19, the event has been postponed and has not been rescheduled yet. For more information, you can visit the WVBG website or visit their Facebook page for more updates.