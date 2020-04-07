Tree sitters adjust to coronavirus concerns, continue blockade

Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline took social distancing to new heights, when tree sitters blocked the path of the project in Montgomery County — but they aren't isolated from concern about COVID-19.

The tree sitters established their blockade a year and a half ago, and they are still there.

Our sister station, WDBj7, checked in with them recently to see if they have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and they provided a video.

They say they remain committed to stopping construction of the controversial project.

"As I'm sure you all well know, it is so hard to watch the coronavirus sweep across the globe, taking and threatening the lives of so many," said an unidentified tree sitter.

"Like many folks, we are taking seriously our responsibility to limit the virus' spread, and are adapting to lives of limited travel and increased sanitary precautions," the person said. "Well, my movement was limited anyways, but you get the point."

MVP says it is currently focusing on environmental activities, including maintaining erosion and sediment controls. Construction was suspended late last year, and the company currently lacks key permits it will need to complete the project.

Some work could resume later this spring.

