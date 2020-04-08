Virginia insect repellent company makes hand sanitizer

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. which produces Cutter Insect Repellents in Blacksburg, has started to produce hand sanitizer as well.

WDBJ7 photo

After only two weeks of planning, the team was able to develop the methodology to do so.

Steve Schwallie, a division vice president of marketing, said because hand sanitizer is regulated by the FDA, there are specific rules to produce it that typically take much more time to produce and prepare. Schwallie said the FDA temporarily eased those rules a bit, so the company decided to use formulas that already work and materials they already have to do the job.

“We were seeing the shortages in the news like everyone else and we wanted to see if there was anything we could do, knowing that we had things on hand that can be useful to make hand sanitizer,” Schwallie said.

Spectrum is sending product to its facilities and employees, and donating a portion to local communities in which Spectrum Brands operates. This includes Blacksburg among 15 Spectrum Brands facilities and offices across the U.S.

