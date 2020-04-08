Man from southeastern Ohio builds 'lumber-jacked' gym in response to COVID-19

A man from Ohio came up with an interesting way to work out after coronavirus forced his gym to close.

Zachary Skidmore built his "lumber-jacked gym," made with logs, as a response to COVID-19 and social distancing.

Zachary Skidmore works in Columbus, but he moved back to quarantine with his parents, who live in a remote section of Jackson County.

He created what he's calling the "lumber-jacked gym." All of the equipment and weights are made out of logs.

It took Skidmore about 60 hours during a two-week span to build all the equipment. The "lumber-jacked gym" includes a bench press, squat rack, leg press, dumbbells and a treadmill, all made out of wood.

Skidmore says the gym gives him a pretty full work out.

"When you get on this thing and you go a little bit, you're going to feel it,” he told us. “I think I did it for maybe 20 minutes yesterday, and I had one of the best sweats of my life."

