West Virginians taking advantage of coronavirus hotline

Nearly one month ago to the date, West Virginia launched its coronavirus hotline. It started as a resource to keep the public informed.

The West Virginia National Guard has helped answer calls for the coronavirus hotline. (Photo: DVIDS)

The public has taken advantage of that evolving resource.

"In one month, we've tripled the amount of information calls we usually get in a year," said Dr. Elizabeth Scharman, director of the West Virginia Poison Center.

The center last month took the lead on launching the state's 24/7 coronavirus hotline before any cases were confirmed.

The first call came in within the hotline's first 15 minutes in operation. Monday night, it was on track to field its 12,000th call.

"This line for the state couldn't work without the collaborative efforts of a lot of people," Scharman said.

Those people include everyone from the national guard, medically-trained volunteers, and staff from the Poison Center, who also work to keep its own hotline running.

The Poison Center typically has eight specialists on staff, but the coronavirus hotline has brought on up to 10 volunteers rotating shifts. They're encouraged to take breaks and take their own social distancing and hygiene protections.

"I think the key to being successful is you have to collaborate with everybody," Scharman said.

In the hotline's first couple weeks, many of the questions surrounded testing. That's evolved. Scharman said many people, especially those without internet access, call the hotline asking for everything including daily case number updates and how to make a mask.

They coordinate with other state departments, like Workforce West Virginia, which also is seeing increases in call volume.

When the hotline sees several of the same questions, they work with the appropriate state agency to make sure everyone knows what questions West Virginians need answered.

"Those frequently asked questions can be placed on websites or shared with other partners who can be more efficient answering those questions and get those answers to people quicker," Scharman said.