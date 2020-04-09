West Virginia nurse to help with COVID-19 response in New York

During this pandemic, we've seen cases of so many people finding ways to help others in need.

Fairland High School graduate Chandler Fulks will be helping out as a nurse in New York during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fairland High School graduate Chandler Fulks got a degree from OU Southern in 2018 and has been at CAMC Memorial Hospital for six months after a brief stint at St. Mary's Medical Center.

She says she saw a Facebook post about a nurse taking a travel assignment to New York, and the nurse said it was the most grueling, traumatic experience she'd ever endured. Fulks says she knew right away after seeing that post she wanted to help carry the burden of this horrible pandemic.

She's accepted an eight-week assignment at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York.

"When I told my mother, she got really emotional and said it definitely was the type of person I was," Fulks said.

Fulks says she's absolutely terrified, but says she knows it's where God wants her to be, "either to help save lives or to be able to hold someone's hand as they take their last breath."

"If it were me and it were happening here in my city, the numbers and just the exhaustion all those nurses are going through, I know I'd want as many nurses to come help us," Fulks said, "because if I would expect that, I'd think they would expect the same from me. I just want to give everyone that same courtesy."

Fulks leaves for the assignment April 19 and hopes to be able to come home by June 13.

