General Assembly veto session to move from State Capitol

Later this month, Virginia state lawmakers will return to Richmond for a one-day veto session, after the General Assembly adjourned in early March, before the COVID-19 pandemic fully took hold in Virginia.

But they won't return to the State Capitol.

Concerns about the possible transmission of COVID-19 have led leaders of the House and Senate to look for alternate locations with more space.

The Virginia Senate has settled on a meeting and exhibit space at the Science Museum of Virginia.

The House of Delegates is still developing its plans for the reconvened session.

Lawmakers will also need to consider Governor Ralph Northam's recommendation to move local elections in May to November.