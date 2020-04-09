Medics using inexpensive tools to increase barriers between patients

Paramedics in some places have developed an extra layer of protection between themselves and their patients, and it's inexpensive to make.

WDBJ7 photo

Roanoke and Salem Fire and EMS have incorporated new isolettes into their procedure. It includes a simple PVC pipe frame and a plastic covering that goes over the patient's upper body.

Captain Andy Foley,with Roanoke Fire and EMS, said Wednesday they and others in the region and in other states are using this, in addition to their masks and gloves.

He said this allows them to care for patients who need help breathing, without interrupting that care between the ambulance and a hospital room.

"This is used for anything like CPAP, nebulizer treatments, anything like where there's some kind of aerosol going on for our non re-breather mask," he said. "Basically it keeps those particles from coming out on us, keeps us safe from that."

Foley said they feel even more confident with the extra layer of protection. He believes the innovations they're making now will likely stick around.

