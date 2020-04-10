W.Va. leather artist creates mask adjusters for healthcare workers

The work Ginny Guedes performs is not typically in the medical field.

"Most of what I do is historical medieval leather goods, so the sort of things you'd see in a renaissance festival," Guedes said.

With craft festivals and renaissance fairs being canceled, she decided to use her skills to give back by creating leather mask extenders,

"I've been racking my brain since this all started for what I can do to help," said Guedes "This came up and I said that's it, this is what I'm gonna do, I'm gonna shut down production of other items and just make this and I can make about 150 a day."

The small leather pieces worn behind the ear relieve pain and pressure associated with wearing medical masks for long hours.

While this project looks different than the medieval armor Guedes is used to producing, it serves as protection for our present-day heroes.

"This is protecting our modern warriors," Guedes said. "Or at least giving them some relief and comfort."

And so far, orders have been filled for healthcare workers not only in West Virginia but across the nation.

"We've filled a lot of orders so far- they're going all over the U.S.," Guedes said. "I've got over 100 that are going to go to WVU Medicine by Friday...I have sent some going to individuals at Camden Clark, Berkley Medical Center, the VA nursing home in Clarksburg...And mostly at this point for the other locations it's individuals who have seen it and said can I have 10 or 15 for my department- so I think word is spreading quickly."

Guedes is shipping the pieces for free- anyone can place an order on her company website Skapa Leather.

"I have the time, I have the materials, I have the machines, I have the means," Guedes said. "This is the time in life that we do what we need to to help our community."

With more orders going out this week, Guedes says she plans to continue this project for as long as possible.

"If you need 100, 500, as many as you need let me know," said Guedes. "I will make as many as I can for as long as I can to help during this time."