Smart ring studied by WVU researchers could detect COVID-19 early in healthcare workers

It's been a chaotic few weeks at the Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown, W.Va.

The WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute partnered with smart ring maker Oura Health to develop what they hail as digital personal protective equipment. (Photo: WVU RNI)

"The stress level is just awful," said Sundale Marketing Director Donna Tennant. "The residents are worried about it because it could affect their health in a major way."

Two of its residents have died from the coronavirus, while dozens of other residents and staff members have tested positive.

"The staff are scared to death of getting it," Tennant said. "They're brave, courageous and keep coming back every day. But whenever you walk out the door every day, you think, 'Am I going to take it home to my family?'"

New technology is being studied with staff at Sundale and other healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the pandemic that could possibly detect if they have the coronavirus before they develop symptoms.

The technology: A smart ring with the potential to save lives of the life-savers in our society.

The WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute partnered with smart ring maker Oura Health to develop what they hail as digital personal protective equipment.

"It shows what the staff are going through in this process," said Curtis Ash, nursing manager of emergency services at WVU Medicine. "It allows the staff to know the stresses they're under. It allows people to see what that frontline staff is going through during this pandemic."

The ring tracks various health measures through a smartphone app, including stress and anxiety levels, body temperature, and breathing.

The analysis can help forecast and predict physical symptoms linked to viral infections, like COVID-19.

"Last night it told me I only slept five hours and that wasn't enough," Tennant said. "It's fun, but it's a lot of great information that will hopefully help many people."

The neuroscience institute is partnering with hospitals across the country, including in New York City and Philadelphia. They're monitoring more than 1,000 healthcare workers with exposure to COVID-19.

"Healthcare workers feel like they often get overlooked when it comes to their emotional wellbeing," Ash said. "This study isn't just looking at physical wellbeing, this study is looking at our emotional wellbeing which is the exciting part for everyone."

As for the accuracy of the smart ring - the Neuroscience Institute says it's unparalleled to anything they've ever tested in wearable technology.