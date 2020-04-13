Safeside Tactical files lawsuit against Governor Northam, says indoor gun ranges are essential

Many businesses in Virginia have had to shut down from being deemed "non-essential" during the coronavirus pandemic,

WDBJ7 photo

Included in Governor Northam's non-essential list are indoor gun ranges. Safeside Tactical, an indoor gun range in Roanoke and Lynchburg, has filed a lawsuit so it can be named an essential business.

Safeside Tactical's co-owner Mitchell Tyler says they are fighting for their business because they feel gun ranges are more of a need now than what they were, due to an uptick in firearms being purchased, safety precautions and to be able to pay their employees.

"Working together with gun ranges across the state, and VCDL and gun owners of America, we filed a suit this week against the governor to say the executive order as it applied to indoor ranges was not legally valid," said Tyler.

Tyler has had to lay off over half of his staff, and stop all training classes and membership billing, drying up most forms of revenue overnight. He says while he's concerned about his business and employees, he's equally concerned for the safety of new firearm owners and gun carriers in general.

They had a record number of firearms sold in March, and according to a study put out by the FBI, there has been a record number of firearms sold dating back to 1990.

"We're concerned because the reason we have the range and we built them is so that people could purchase firearms and then learn how to use them properly so basic safety training, efficiency, if you need to use a firearm, you need to know how it functions," said Tyler.

There is a hearing Tuesday morning in Lynchburg Circuit court to determine the next steps of the lawsuit.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

