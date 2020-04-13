The show must go on: how one Charlottesville performing arts academy thrives virtually

Even in the middle of a global health crisis, the show must go on. DMR Adventures in Charlottesville is refusing to close the curtain on its students and is keeping them engaged virtually.

Students and staff were devastated when they had to postpone three mainstage productions that were set to hit the stage in the spring.

Director Melissa Charles said it was not easy to watch months of hard work go down the drain. “It’s very sad to walk around and see props and costumes that are sitting on shelves that we’re just getting ready for these kids to put on for their opening night.”

Charles is still meeting with students every day virtually and making sure they still feel like the stars of the show. “We had no idea how to prepare. so, we’ve been doing the best we can," she said. “We’ve been training our students all along to think outside the box, to think on their feet, and that’s certainly what we’re having to do with the situation with this new technology.”

However, the virtual classes have been an unexpected sensation. Even some Broadway stars have hopped onto the conference calls to inspire the children. All of the students get the chance to perform a song, dance, and plays online.

“The silver lining is that students are getting to engage in topics they might not normally study and also to engage with students they don’t know,” Charles said.

Through it all, students and staff are grateful to have each other.

“It’s funny, our first show this season was High School Musical, in which we all sing we’re all on this together,” Charles said. “That’s been a theme for us as we’ve moved through all of these games, knowing that we’re not sure how to work zoom...we’re not sure how we’re going to rehearse virtually, but we’ve all made it work.”

It is not just the students that are benefiting from the entertainment. “This has been really helpful I know for me, just getting together with the students gives me a lot of energy and gets me through the day when I’m having a tough day” Charles said.

Charles says they are looking forward to getting the postponed performances back on the calendar sometime in the fall.

All of the daily virtual classes are free and open to the public.

