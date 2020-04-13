Running app made to bring people together during COVID-19

Physical activity helps many stay healthy physically and mentally.

But with the pandemic in place, and gyms being closed, people are forced to find alternatives.

“This is a horrible time for our country and the world really,” the co-founder and CEO of the app Charge Running, Matthew Knippen said. “For us, it’s been really great seeing how the community has evolved and handled it,” he said.

Knippen created a community that can still operate through this time of social distancing with his app, Charge Running.

“When I click in there’s 30 other people around the world running at the exact same time,” he said. “So my phone’s not just showing me my stats anymore, it’s a live leaderboard of everyone else running right then and there.”

Creating the sense of a group setting to keep everyone motivated, the app allows people to run with other runners and a certified trainer to help along the way.

“What’s really unique is that you never ever truly feel alone,” Knippen said.

From walking to running, the app makes sure to have a spot for everyone.

“We built a really great community, and it’s great to see that growth and for everyone to come together during this tough time,” he said.

The Charge Running app is available to download for Apple and Android users.

