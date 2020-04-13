Weeks into telemedicine: healthcare officials see its future after the pandemic

Telemedicine is emerging as a suitable alternative to help maintain people’s health during this pandemic, but it’s a service WVU Medicine healthcare workers have wanted to provide to their patients even before COVID-19.

“We always thought that telemedicine was a great concept for a rural state like West Virginia,” said the Chief Medical Officer of WVU Medicine, Dr. Judie Charlton. “We thought so much could be done without patients having to travel,” she said. “Unfortunately, there were so many regulations from agencies and the government, or lack of reimbursement from insurance companies, that we just couldn’t get much going.”

Many of those regulations were removed due to the virus, and insurance companies are beginning to adjust.

“I think we’re seeing that the patients aren’t so worried about HIPAA protection, so maybe they’ll relax a little bit of that,” Charlton said.

“Also I think the insurance companies are realizing that this is a more cost-effective way to deliver care,” she said. “Hopefully they will continue the current practice of recognizing it as a covered service.”

This would allow physicians to continue communicating with their patients through their online portal, My WVU Chart.

“We’re able to guarantee that the encounter is protected with all the HIPAA requirements,” Charlton said.

However, with potential challenges, like the lack of access to the internet, Charlton said they still work to accompany patience.

“What we find is that most people can get to a telephone,” she said. “If the patient just can’t do that, the regulatory agencies have dropped the HIPAA requirements.”

Healthcare workers can communicate through different video chat platforms or over the phone now by having less requirements.

“Patients have to figure out how to make it work on their end,” Charlton said. “So we started a hotline, so if the encounter just wasn’t going well, they could call the hotline and try to improve things that way,” she said.

These options to speak with patients has expanded their services in the community. Charlton said WVU medicine workers have seen over 7000 patients in the last three weeks and up to 500 a day.

Within the WVU Medicine’s health system they have noticed an increase in more patience utilizing this service.

“We’ve had a great response from our patients,” Charlton said. “They enjoy these visits, our providers enjoy these visits,” she said.

The challenges are minor and the results have been major, which provides a hopeful future for healthcare workers and those they serve.

“Physicians always enjoy the face-to-face encounter,” Charlton said. “How we see this working in the future is that we’ll just be able to take care of more patients,” she said. “A typical physician now certainly have face-to-face encounters, that will always be necessary, but in between the face-to-face encounters, they can probably accommodate some of these video visits,” she said. “They’ll be able to touch more lives.”

